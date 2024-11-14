Vivo X200 series set for global debut: Malaysia launch confirmed, India next in line

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo

The Vivo X200 series is gearing up for its international launch, with Malaysia confirmed as the first market outside of China to welcome this flagship lineup. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and the China-exclusive X200 Pro Mini.

Vivo X200 series to launch in Malaysia on November 19

Vivo has announced the official launch of the X200 series in Malaysia, at around 7 PM local time (which is around 4:30 PM IST) on November 19.

The company will unleash two new models- Vivo X200 and X200 Pro models are currently available for pre-order through Vivo Malaysia's website.

The X200 Pro Mini model, which was introduced in China last month, appears to remain exclusive to Vivo's home market only.

Exclusive offers and discounts for Malaysian buyers

Malaysian customers pre-ordering the Vivo X200 series which could avail of gifts worth up to RM 1,787 (roughly Rs. 33,000). These include a Vivo-branded laptop backpack, wireless charger, and Vivo TWS 3e earbuds. Additionally, customers can get a 30 per cent discount on the Vivo Watch 3 through a purchase-with-purchase offer.

Stylish colour options and premium specifications

The Vivo X200 will be available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black, while the Vivo X200 Pro will come in Midnight Black and Titanium Grey.

Both models will be offered in a high-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, underscoring the series' flagship status.

India launch rumoured for December

Following the Malaysia debut, Vivo is expected to introduce the X200 and X200 Pro in the Indian market in December.

Similar to Malaysia, the X200 Pro Mini may remain exclusive to China, with no official word on an Indian release.

Key specs: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and Zeiss-branded camera

All models in the Vivo X200 lineup feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, paired with Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setups, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The devices boast LTPO AMOLED displays and run on Origin OS 5 based on Android 15.

Powerful battery and charging capabilities

Battery life and charging speed vary between models: the standard Vivo X200 has a 5,800 mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the X200 Pro is equipped with a larger 6,000mAh battery and the same fast-charging support.

ALSO READ: Wedding Invitation Scams at rise: A single click may put you in grave danger