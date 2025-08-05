Vivo T4R starting at Rs 19,499 goes on sale in India with impressive offers Vivo T4 is now available for sale in India through various channels. Interested buyers can also save significantly with impressive offers.

New Delhi:

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its T4 Sereis in India recently. Within 5 days of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country. The smartphone falls in mid-budget category and comes with impressive offers for buyers. The device features MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, a quad-curved AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a 32MP front camera.

Vivo T4R India price and availability

The Vivo T4R is available in three different variants. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 19,499. For those looking for more storage, the 8GB + 256GB option is available for Rs 21,499, and there’s also a 12GB + 256GB variant, which is priced at Rs 23,499. It will be offered in two stunning colours: Arctic White and Twilight Blue, with sale starting at 12 PM IST onwards today (August 5).

Interested buyers can take advantage of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 when using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or Axis Bank cards, bringing down the price of the smartphone even further. Buyers can also avail Rs 2,000 exchange bonus.

Vivo T4R specifications

The Vivo T4R boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is equipped with a 32MP front camera. It comes with a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Connectivity options includes dual nano SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, and more to ensure you stay connected. Weighing in at 183.5g, the Vivo T4R is designed to offer a sleek yet powerful experience.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13R gets heavy discount, now available under Rs 30,000: Find out where to buy