Vivo T3 Ultra with 50MP front camera launch in India under Rs 29,000 launched in India: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo T3 Ultra is a new addition to the Vivo T3 series which also includes Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo T3 Lite, Vivo T3 Pro, Vivo T3x, and Vivo T3. Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 50MP autofocus front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Vivo T3 Ultra.

Vivo T3 Ultra India price and availability

The Vivo T3 Ultra is available in Lunar Gray and Frost Green colours. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 35,999. The smartphone will be available for sale via Vivo official website, Flipkart, and offline stores starting September 19, 7PM onwards. Interested buyers can avail Rs. 3000 instant discount with HDFC Bank and SBI cards or flat Rs. 3000 exchange bonus.

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by a Dimensity 9200+ processor with Immortalis-G715 GPU coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and SCHOTT Xensation α Cover Glass.

On the camera front, it gets a 50MP rear camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also gets a 50MP autofocus front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Its other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Stereo speakers, and more. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G: How to check if your SIM card is 4G enabled? An easy guide