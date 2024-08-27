Vivo T3 Pro 5G sleek design, curved display launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo T3 Pro

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo T3 Pro is a new addition to the company’s T3 lineup which also includes T3, T3x and T3 Lite. Some of the key highlights of the newly launched smartphone includes 6.67-inch AMOLED curved display, 5,500mAh battery, 50 MP rear camera and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Vivo T3 Pro smartphone.

Vivo T3 Pro India price and availability

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is available in two colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. The base model of the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999, while the higher-end 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. These devices will be available on Flipkart, Vivo India's official website, and other retail stores, with the sale starting on September 3 at 12 PM.

Additionally, the company is offering exclusive launch discounts. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can avail a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount, and there's an extra 5 percent off on the Flipkart Axis Credit Card through cashback offers.

Vivo T3 Pro specifications

The Vivo T3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Schott Xensation Glass and features Wet Touch Technology for accurate touch response.

Its design includes a leather finish at the back and a glossy gold frame. The back panel hosts a square camera module with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera has a 16-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T3 Pro is claimed to be the "segment's slimmest curved phone" with a 7.49mm thickness. It also features dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification. The smartphone is powered by a 5500mAh battery with 80W charging support.

