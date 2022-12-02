Virat Kohli is the new brand ambassador of Noise: What is his role?

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise

Noise, India’s consumer tech brand has roped in the youth icon cricketer- Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for their smartwatch series. The new partnership will bring together the two domains together which is said to exemplify the brand. The partnership will further help in deepening consumer trust and allegiance, claims the company.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker. Our leadership in the smartwatch domain perfectly mirrors the journey Virat has undertaken to become a fan favourite the world over. With our continuous zeal to listen to the noise within, coupled with the need to deliver a power-packed performance, we are certain that his association with Virat will further bolster our connect with the young audience in India and overseas.”

Noise and Virat Kohli- both are leaders in the smart connected lifestyle industry and the cricket world respectively. Moreover, as the brand ambassador has always felt pride in his fitness levels, Noise signed him because of Kohli’s era of super-athletes, which makes him an ideal fit for the brand.

Noise has claimed to have emerged as one of the strongest Indian brands in the smartwatch segment, reiterating its leadership for nine quarters. The brand’s journey demonstrates its consistency in delivery, ability to invent and reinvent, and mass appeal - attributes that India’s most popular cricketer Virat Kohli exemplifies.

On the new association, Virat Kohli Commented and said, “I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise which is constantly creating new statements and has truly ushered in the era of smart wearables, putting India on the global map. Our partnership symbolizes our shared belief of listening to the noise within.”

Over the tenure, Virat will be involved in a robust campaign that entails all touchpoints related to the smartwatch segment of the company.

Latest Technology News