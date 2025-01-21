Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
Vijay Sales launches Republic Day Sale with up to 70 per cent off: Best deals

The Vijay Sales Republic Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab your favorite electronics and appliances at unbeatable prices. Visit your nearest Vijay Sales store or shop online to enjoy these fantastic deals before they end.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 15:13 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 16:56 IST
Vijay Sales, Republic Day Sale
Image Source : VIJAY SALES Vijay Sales launches Republic Day Sale

Vijay Sales, one of the leading electronics retail and online stores has started with its Mega Republic Day Sale, which is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products. The sale, which is already running from January 18, 2025, is available across its stores and from the official website of the company. Shoppers could further take advantage of deals and enjoy significant savings during this limited-time sale.

Smartphones and tablets deal.

Tech enthusiasts could grab the exciting offers on smartphones and tablets. Major and popular Apple iPhones are also available at a discounted price:

  • iPhone 15 starting at Rs. 57,990
  • iPhone 16 at just Rs. 69,490

These prices come with bank discounts attested to it

Budget smartphones are available at a starting price of Rs. 7,499, while the top 5G smartphones are available at a starting price of Rs. 9,990. Furthermore, tablets and iPads are being offered with discounts of up to 40 per cent. 

Home entertainment system: TVs and audio devices

Upgrade your entertainment setup with discounts on televisions and audio devices:

  • Televisions starting at Rs. 7,490
  • Soundbars and home theatre systems are available at up to 60 per cent off
  • Speakers are available at up to 40 per cent off

Home and kitchen appliances

Kitchen appliances are available with up to 40 per cent off, while small home appliances come with discounts of up to 60 per cent. Here is the minimal purchasing rate:

  • Microwaves starting at Rs. 5,990
  • Air fryers at a starting rate of Rs. 3,599
  • OTG ovens at a starting rate of Rs. 4,999
  • Washing machines are available at a starting price of Rs. 9,990

Wearables and accessories

Stay connected and stylish with deals on wearables and accessories:

  • TWS earbuds with up to 70 per cent off
  • Smartwatches starting at Rs. 899
  • Mobile accessories from just Rs. 119

Gaming and personal care products

Gamers can buy gaming accessories with up to 60 per cent off. For personal grooming, trimmers and shavers start at Rs. 499, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Laptops and printers

For work, study or entertainment, Vijay Sales offers the following price cuts:

  • Laptops starting at Rs. 18,900
  • Printers starting at Rs. 4,490

MyVS Loyalty Program

  • Customers can enhance their savings by joining the MyVS loyalty program, earning 0.75 per cent loyalty points on every purchase, both in-store and online.
  • Each loyalty point is equivalent to Re. 1 and can be redeemed at Vijay Sales stores.

Bank offers instant discounts

Shoppers can enjoy additional savings with these instant discount offers:

  • HDFC Bank: Up to Rs. 7,500 on Credit Card & Debit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 7,500
  • RBL Bank: 7.5 per cent discount up to Rs. 4,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000
  • Yes Bank: 5 per cent discount up to Rs. 2,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above Rs. 10,000
  • Bank of Baroda: 7.5 per cent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on BOBCard EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000
  • IDFC Bank: 5 per cent discount up to Rs. 10,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 5,000 and above
  • OneCard: Up to Rs. 4,000 on EMI transactions of Rs. 25,000 and above
  • AU Small Finance Bank: 5 per cent discount up to Rs. 1,000 on non-EMI transactions above Rs. 10,000 (valid only on Sundays)
  • DBS Bank: 10 per cent discount up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,500 on non-EMI transactions above Rs. 15,000 (valid on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

ALSO READ: Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki launches Electric SUV e VITARA with over 500 km range

 

 

