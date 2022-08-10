ViewSonic XG2431- first gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 Certification: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor

ViewSonic has recently launched its latest professional gaming monitor XG2431 in India. The gaming monitor is available exclusively on Amazon at a price tag of Rs 29,999.

The new gaming monitor features a sleek 24-inch IPS display that delivers vibrant visuals with a staggering 0.5ms (GtG) response time. Also, it is approved by the renowned Blur Busters*, a veritable authority in the industry when the topic is the smoothness of displaying motion. The display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified, to deliver a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

The XG2431 is an ultra-responsive gaming monitor which comes with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD (1080p) resolution that further supports an adaptive sync for variable refresh rates (VRR) from both AMD and NVIDIA graphics units.

Additionally, the monitor is equipped with the brand-new ViewSonic PureXP technology that utilizes advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk.

The technology gives the option to toggle its intensity upto four different levels (light, normal, extreme, and ultra) and an optional Custom XP+ mode in which the users can tune the response times to as low as 0.1ms or achieve a brighter overall image with backlight strobe. The monitor thus boasts of excellent motion blur reduction and maximized visual clarity in fast-paced, competitive games.

With an industry-leading response time coupled with spectacular true-to-life colours and VESA Display HDR 400 certification that promises a high-fidelity image, the XG2431 levels the playing field between the gaming enthusiasts and the pros in competitive First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games effortlessly.

One of the key USP of this gaming monitor is that it is the first in the world to be certified under the ‘Blur Busters Approved 2.0’ program, for which it had to pass the rigorous display motion testing thresholds set by Blur Busters. As a benefit of this certification, the XG2431 includes pre-tuned strobing blur reduction modes and support for an additional tuning utility which can help you optimize and tweak the backlight strobe and response times.

To sweeten the pot, the monitor also has a frameless design, and ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments, giving gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort. Gamers can relish smooth, drag-free mouse movements with the additional expandable Mouse Anchor. It eliminates cable slack and improves precision by keeping the mouse cable taut in the heat of battle making it the ideal choice for an avid gamer looking for an overall pleasurable experience while gaming.

Latest Technology News