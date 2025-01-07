Vi shocks its users again, increases price of its most affordable data plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi recharge plan hike

In mid-2024, major private telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, raised their mobile tariffs, sparking significant backlash within the industry. As users began shifting to BSNL due to its more affordable recharge plans, these operators were compelled to roll out new budget-friendly options for their customers. However, Vi has taken a different approach by quietly increasing the prices of its recharge plans.

Recently, Vi has once again raised the cost of its most affordable recharge option within just six months. Initially priced at Rs 19, this plan saw an increase to Rs 22 in July 2024. Now, the company has upped the price again, bringing it to Rs 23 for this one-day plan, which offers 1GB of data across India. This represents a Rs 1 hike.

With this latest increase, Vi seems to be nudging its users towards the Rs 26 data voucher, which provides 1.5GB of data for the same one-day duration. With only Rs 3 more, customers can get 50 percent more data, which may encourage them to switch to the higher-priced plan.

This price hike isn’t the first time Vi has adjusted its recharge offerings since the July 2024 changes. Just a month later, Vi further trimmed the benefits of two of its popular prepaid plans. For instance, the Rs 289 plan, which originally offered 48 days of validity along with unlimited calls and daily data, has now been reduced to just 40 days of validity.

Similarly, the Rs 479 plan, intended for longer-term use, has also experienced cuts. It previously provided 56 days of validity and unlimited calling but has been adjusted to offer only 48 days now. Additionally, the daily data limit has dropped from 1.5GB to just 1GB, making it less appealing to customers.

