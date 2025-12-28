UIDAI issues Aadhaar security guidelines: 5 Essential steps to protect yourself from scams The UIDAI has issued new security guidelines to help citizens safeguard their Aadhaar details. To prevent potential fraud, the agency urges cardholders to implement these five essential security measures immediately.

New Delhi:

The UIDAI has recently launched an updated Aadhaar app, introducing several new features designed to eliminate the need for carrying physical documents. Alongside this launch, the agency has taken to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to issue a critical advisory on data security. To help users safeguard their digital identities and prevent online fraud, the UIDAI recommends following these five essential security measures.

The importance of Aadhaar security

Your Aadhaar card serves as a vital gateway to numerous essential services. In the hands of hackers, your biometric and demographic data can be exploited for cyber fraud, financial scams, and identity theft.

5 Ways to secure your Aadhaar

1. Never Share Your OTP

The UIDAI strongly advises users to never share their Aadhaar-linked One-Time Password (OTP) with anyone. Your OTP is the final layer of security; without it, unauthorized individuals cannot access your account or sensitive information.

2. Use a "Masked Aadhaar"

When providing identification for services (such as hotel check-ins or SIM card purchases), use a Masked Aadhaar. This version hides the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number, displaying only the last four. This prevents your full 12-digit number from being exposed to third parties.

3. Enable Biometric Locking

You can add a powerful layer of security by locking your biometrics via the official Aadhaar app or website. This feature prevents anyone, including potential scammers, from using your fingerprint, iris, or facial recognition data for authentication until you manually unlock it.

4. Avoid Sharing Details Online

Never post photos or images of your Aadhaar card on social media or other public online platforms. Exposing your card in public digital spaces makes it easy for fraudsters to harvest your personal information.

5. Utilise Official Helplines

If you suspect your data has been compromised or if you experience cybercrime, act immediately:

Cybercrime Helpline: Call 1930 UIDAI Helpline: Call 1947

