iPhone 16 and 17 Series models at Rs 58,000 in new sale: Where to buy iPhone 16 and 17 Series models and other Apple products, such as MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches, are available at huge discounts during the Vijay Sales Apple Shopping Bonanza.

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales is hosting its Apple Shopping Bonanza from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026. During this limited-time event, shoppers can avail themselves of significant price cuts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses across the entire Apple product lineup—including the iPhone 17 series, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Apple Shopping Bonanza sale: Exclusive offers and exchange bonuses

In addition to flat discounts, customers can benefit from an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 10,000, available both at physical Vijay Sales stores and online at vijaysales.com.

Bank offers:

ICICI and Select Banks: Instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000.

American Express: Rs 12,500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions of Rs 50,000+.

HSBC Bank: Up to Rs 7,500 off on Credit Card EMI and Rs 6,000 off on Non-EMI transactions.

HDFC Bank: Rs 4,500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions of Rs 80,000+.

Other banks: Offers are also active for RBL, OneCard, IDFC First, AU Small Finance, Yes Bank, PNB, and DBS Bank cardholders.

MyVS Loyalty program

Apple Shopping Bonanza: Deal breakdown

Product (Base Variant) Sale Price Bank Discount Effective Price Exchange Bonus iPhone 17 (256 GB) Rs 82,900 Rs 4,000 Rs 78,900 Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) Rs 1,25,490 Rs 4,000 Rs 1,21,490 Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) Rs 1,38,490 Rs 4,000 Rs 1,34,490 Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone Air (256 GB) Rs 94,900 Rs 4,000 Rs 90,900 Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 (128 GB) Rs 60,990 Rs 3,000 Rs 57,990 Up to Rs 9,000 iPhone 16 E (128 GB) Rs 50,990 Rs 4,000 Rs 46,990 Up to Rs 9,000 MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) Rs 89,990 Rs 10,000 Rs 79,990 Up to Rs 10,000 MacBook Pro (M5 Chip) Rs 1,57,990 Rs 5,000 Rs 1,52,990 Up to Rs 10,000 iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) Rs 1,19,490 Rs 3,000 Rs 1,16,490 - Apple Watch Series 11 Rs 43,490 Rs 2,500 Rs 40,990 Up to Rs 2,000 AirPods Pro (3rd Gen) Rs 23,990 Rs 2,000 Rs 21,990 -

Members of the MyVS Loyalty Program will earn points on every purchase. For those unfamiliar with the program, every loyalty point earned is equivalent to Rs 1, which can be redeemed during future shopping trips at Vijay Sales.

ALSO READ: Apple’s foldable iPhone to launch in 2026; expected to be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh: Analyst