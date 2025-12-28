iPhone 16 and 17 Series models at Rs 58,000 in new sale: Where to buy

Vijay Sales is hosting its Apple Shopping Bonanza from December 28, 2025, to January 4, 2026. During this limited-time event, shoppers can avail themselves of significant price cuts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses across the entire Apple product lineup—including the iPhone 17 series, MacBooks, iPads, and Apple Watches.
Apple Shopping Bonanza sale: Exclusive offers and exchange bonuses
In addition to flat discounts, customers can benefit from an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 10,000, available both at physical Vijay Sales stores and online at vijaysales.com.
Bank offers:
- ICICI and Select Banks: Instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000.
- American Express: Rs 12,500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions of Rs 50,000+.
- HSBC Bank: Up to Rs 7,500 off on Credit Card EMI and Rs 6,000 off on Non-EMI transactions.
- HDFC Bank: Rs 4,500 Instant Discount on EMI transactions of Rs 80,000+.
- Other banks: Offers are also active for RBL, OneCard, IDFC First, AU Small Finance, Yes Bank, PNB, and DBS Bank cardholders.
MyVS Loyalty programMembers of the MyVS Loyalty Program will earn points on every purchase. For those unfamiliar with the program, every loyalty point earned is equivalent to Rs 1, which can be redeemed during future shopping trips at Vijay Sales.
Apple Shopping Bonanza: Deal breakdown
|Product (Base Variant)
|Sale Price
|Bank Discount
|Effective Price
|Exchange Bonus
|iPhone 17 (256 GB)
|Rs 82,900
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 78,900
|Up to Rs 9,000
|iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)
|Rs 1,25,490
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 1,21,490
|Up to Rs 9,000
|iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)
|Rs 1,38,490
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 1,34,490
|Up to Rs 9,000
|iPhone Air (256 GB)
|Rs 94,900
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 90,900
|Up to Rs 9,000
|iPhone 16 (128 GB)
|Rs 60,990
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 57,990
|Up to Rs 9,000
|iPhone 16 E (128 GB)
|Rs 50,990
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 46,990
|Up to Rs 9,000
|MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch)
|Rs 89,990
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 79,990
|Up to Rs 10,000
|MacBook Pro (M5 Chip)
|Rs 1,57,990
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 1,52,990
|Up to Rs 10,000
|iPad Pro 13-inch (M5)
|Rs 1,19,490
|Rs 3,000
|Rs 1,16,490
|-
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Rs 43,490
|Rs 2,500
|Rs 40,990
|Up to Rs 2,000
|AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
|Rs 23,990
|Rs 2,000
|Rs 21,990
|-
