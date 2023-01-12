Twitter to sell inactive usernames via online auctions: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter will soon BE selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues. According to The New York Times reports, engineers at the company have been planning to organise online auctions that will enable people to bid for usernames or Twitter handles available.

It is still unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames.

"The company has discussed selling some user names through online auctions, people with knowledge of the plans said," according to the report.

In December, Musk tweeted that Twitter would soon start freeing up 1.5 billion usernames.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts," posted Musk.

He said these are "obvious account deletions with no tweets and no log-in for years".

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk posted that he was interested in freeing up accounts with desired usernames.

Since Musk's takeover, the billionaire has been aiming to boost the company's revenue, including charging money for its $8 Blue subscription service with verification.

Several advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform, as the company reduces internal revenue projections.

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as "shadow banning" and they can appeal against the ban.

