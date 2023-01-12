Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Twitter to sell inactive usernames via online auctions: Know-more

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion and posted recently that he was interested in freeing up the accounts with desired usernames. The new CEO has been aiming to boost the company's revenue and has planned to include charging money for its $8 Blue subscription service with verification.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 12, 2023 12:28 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter will soon BE selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues. According to The New York Times reports, engineers at the company have been planning to organise online auctions that will enable people to bid for usernames or Twitter handles available.

ALSO READ: Samsung confirms the launch of Galaxy S23 series: Know the launch date, features and more

It is still unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames.

"The company has discussed selling some user names through online auctions, people with knowledge of the plans said," according to the report.

ALSO READ: HP launches Smart Tank 580 wireless printer starting at Rs 18,848: Know-more

In December, Musk tweeted that Twitter would soon start freeing up 1.5 billion usernames.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts," posted Musk.

ALSO READ: Top 5 gadgets to beat the cold this winter season

He said these are "obvious account deletions with no tweets and no log-in for years".

After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk posted that he was interested in freeing up accounts with desired usernames.

Since Musk's takeover, the billionaire has been aiming to boost the company's revenue, including charging money for its $8 Blue subscription service with verification.

Several advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform, as the company reduces internal revenue projections.

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as "shadow banning" and they can appeal against the ban.

 

