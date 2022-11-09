Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Twitter to roll out grey 'Official' badge for prominent accounts, public figures: Know more

Twitter has again announced a change in its blue badge norm- now those who are prominent personalities working at prominent places and are public figures will have another grey badge from the micro-blogging site, to get recognition. This will be a differentiator from the paid Blue badge.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 09, 2022 16:24 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

As Elon Musk enters the top gear in making Twitter profitable, the company has said that it will roll out another verification badge to help users to understand which account is real and which one is fake, as most of them will soon have a blue verification tick after paying $8.

Esther Crawford, head of the new Twitter Blue service has stated that the selected accounts related to governments, companies or public figures will get a grey "Official" checkmark to separate them from other users.

Through a Tweet, Esther said, "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue check marks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the "Official" label to select accounts when we launch."

Not all previously verified accounts will get the "Official" label and the label is not available for purchases too.

"Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," she explained.

Esther also said that the new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification. 

Related Stories
Twitter, Facebook users to get complaints panels in 3 months as Centre amends IT rules

Twitter, Facebook users to get complaints panels in 3 months as Centre amends IT rules

Elon Musk to 'remodel' Twitter, plans to lay off employees

Elon Musk to 'remodel' Twitter, plans to lay off employees

Elon Musk 'Silently' changes Twitter homepage- Know more

Elon Musk 'Silently' changes Twitter homepage- Know more

Elon Musk ropes in Sriram Krishnan as technology executive as he implements changes in Twitter

Elon Musk ropes in Sriram Krishnan as technology executive as he implements changes in Twitter

Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Koo surpasses 50 million downloads: Know-more

Twitter to enable users to paywall their video content: Report

Twitter to enable users to paywall their video content: Report

Those banned from Twitter won't be allowed to return for weeks: Musk

Those banned from Twitter won't be allowed to return for weeks: Musk

Twitter Down: Netizens blame Elon musk as they face problems in accessing feed page

Twitter Down: Netizens blame Elon musk as they face problems in accessing feed page

Twitter web is back after being down for several hours: Know why happened

Twitter web is back after being down for several hours: Know why happened

Elon Musk's Twitter fires 25-year-old man; latter's reaction will leave you stunned

Elon Musk's Twitter fires 25-year-old man; latter's reaction will leave you stunned

Twitter India lays off employees from marketing, communication departments: Report

Twitter India lays off employees from marketing, communication departments: Report

Elon Musk defends layoffs, says 'Twitter losing over USD 4 million a day'

Elon Musk defends layoffs, says 'Twitter losing over USD 4 million a day'

"It is an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features. We'll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types," Crawford said.

Twitter's revamped Blue subscription service for $8 will not be affecting the existing verified accounts on the micro-blogging platform as of now and is applicable to those who seek Blue Badge as well as new users who wish to be verified.

The original plan for the new Blue plan was that users who are already verified should also pay or lose their Blue Badges after 90 days. The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, the ability to post longer videos, search priority and a blue badge.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service worth $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News