  4. Twitter 'mysteriously' restores blue tick for some users even without subscription; Musk responds

Twitter 'mysteriously' restores blue tick for some users even without subscription; Musk responds

Some of the users in India speculated that the microblogging site has restored "verified" for those who have a follower base of over a million. However, there was no official confirmation from the platform.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2023 14:12 IST
Twitter 'mysteriously' restores blue tick for some users
Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter 'mysteriously' restores blue tick for some users

Nearly three days after millions of Twitter users lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, some users on Sunday claimed their "blue tick" restored "mysteriously'. Some of the users in India speculated that the microblogging site has restored "verified" for those who have a follower base of over a million. 

"So my blue check has reappeared. I had nothing to do with that, and am definitely not paying," Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman posted on Twitter.

Replying to the post, Musk responded with an annoying picture. 

Meanwhile, in India, several eminent journalists also reported the same. "My blue tick has also mysteriously returned although I haven’t paid! New policy?" asked Vikram Chandra. "My blue tick is back for some reason. I haven’t paid for it. What’s up @Twitter?" wrote another journo, Nidhi Razdan. 

 

 

More details will be added. 

