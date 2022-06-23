Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter Notes confirmed: Here is everything you must know about the new way of Tweeting

Twitter Notes confirmed: Here is everything you must know about the new way of Tweeting

Twitter has confirmed Twitter Notes recently, enabling many people on the platform to express themselves in a descriptive way. Here is everything you need to know about the new update rolled on the microblogging platform.

Saumya Nigam Edited by: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: June 23, 2022 11:56 IST
Twitter , twitter notes
Image Source : FREEPIK

Twitter Notes confirmed- All you need to know about the new way of Tweeting 

Twitter has recently confirmed that the microblogging platform is working on an inbuilt Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts.

Twitter has introduced the Notes feature which is under testing for itsaudience, and will be rolled for the masses soon.

"A small group of writers is helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries," Twitter stated.

As per The Verge, the new feature is currently available to a select group of users in the region of Canada, the UK, the USA and Ghana.

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.

Users can click into the "Write" tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished.

Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.

At the moment, Twitter users have to write long-form content in the form of broken threads which may be jarring for people to read.

Apart from writing Twitter threads, users also write long-form content on other apps, make a pdf or a jpg file, and then take a screenshot and post it on Twitter.

Inputs from IANS

Top News

Latest News