Twitter Notes confirmed: Here is everything you must know about the new way of Tweeting

Twitter has recently confirmed that the microblogging platform is working on an inbuilt Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts.

Twitter has introduced the Notes feature which is under testing for itsaudience, and will be rolled for the masses soon.

"A small group of writers is helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries," Twitter stated.

As per The Verge, the new feature is currently available to a select group of users in the region of Canada, the UK, the USA and Ghana.

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.

Users can click into the "Write" tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished.

Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.

At the moment, Twitter users have to write long-form content in the form of broken threads which may be jarring for people to read.

Apart from writing Twitter threads, users also write long-form content on other apps, make a pdf or a jpg file, and then take a screenshot and post it on Twitter.

Inputs from IANS