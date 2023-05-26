Twitter API Pro launches at 5,000 USD per month for startups: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter launches new API Pro at 5,000 USD per month for startups

Twitter has launched a new Application Programming Interface (API) for a tier called ‘Twitter API Pro’ for startups. The new API Pro service will cost 5,000 USD per month. With the new tier, developers claim to be able to fetch around one million tweets per month, post 3,00,000 tweets per month, and will get access to the full archive search endpoint.

On Thursday, Twitter Dev tweeted: "Today we are launching our new access tier, Twitter API Pro,".

He further added, "Experiment, build, and scale your business with 1M Tweets per month, including our powerful real-time Filtered/Stream and Full Archive Search endpoints.”

Several users further expressed their thoughts on the new development on Twitter.

A user commented: "That's cool, but you already killed most Twitter apps by now. And 5K is still too much for most of us. A 1K plan could make sense... but then again it's too late.”

Another user replied: "5k is like half of our monthly budget as a startup... quite out of touch pricing.”

Another user mentioned, "No developer will ever trust Twitter again".

In March, Twitter launched its new paid API platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

The available levels consist of a foundational 'free' tier designed for content posting bots, a 'basic' tier priced at $100 per month, and a high-end 'enterprise' tier at a higher cost.

ALSO READ: JioFiber brings new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data: DETAILS

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News