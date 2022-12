Twitter down? Users report brief outage

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational image

Twitter suffered a brief outage on Sunday evening around 7 pm after the microblogging site faced issues while loading tweets.

According to Downdetector, over 2,138 outages were reported on Twitter on December 11, 7:04 pm.

However, many users were able to use the microbloggin site as it wasn't a major outage.

