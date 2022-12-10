Twitter Files 3 reveals ex-officials collaborated with political parties to oust Donald Trump from platform

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Trump on Twitter

Elon Musk-Twitter tussle: Amid the tussle between Twitter's new boss Elon Musk and the former top executives of the microblogging site, a series of documents have now publicised "how the Twitter officials had collaborated with Democrats and federal agencies" that led to the removal of former President Donald Trump from the platform. The latest development came following the release of a series of documents called- "The Twitter Files".

Notably, The Twitter Files are a series of Twitter threads based on internal Twitter, Inc. documents shared by owner Elon Musk with journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss earlier this month. Taibbi and Weiss coordinated the release of the documents with Twitter management. The documents emphasised how and what lead to the permanent suspension of Trump's account.

In the latest disclosure of documents, Musk termed it as 'Deplatforming the President' which showed claimed that even the platform had planned to kick out future American Presidents. The journalists claimed that the top executives of the microblogging site had even planned to exclude the incumbent President Joe Biden from the platform. As per the freelance journalist, Taibbi, Twitter had violated its own policies in the process of eliminating the former American President.

'Twitter executives had 'close' relationships with federal agencies'

Furthermore, the internal documents released by the media personnel exhibit that the "Twitter executives had close relationships with federal agencies and were actively moderating content at the request of their representatives". The journalist also claimed that the decisions were taken on the basis of "guesses, search engine history and gut calls". The same rules were also invoked while deciding the removal of Trump from Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riots. Moreover, the documents also revealed that the former head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth had weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Musk's new formula to make Twitter more profitable

It is worth mentioning that ever since Musk took over the platform, it has implemented several measures, which drew massive criticism across the world. Initially, he said that Twitter verified users had to pay $7 for maintaining the blue check mark. However, days after implementing the rules and facing massive losses, he took a u-turn and sought more time to get it fixed. Later, he came up with new plans wherein the media reports suggest Musk would charge more for using the application on iPhones.

