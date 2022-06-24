Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Twitter closed caption toggle button available for iOS and Android: Know how it works

Twitter has reportedly added a toggle captions button for its video player which is available for all iOS and Android users.

The toggle caption button was in talks for a while and has finally been made available for the users. The new button will be visible at the top-right corner of the video, and if it has a caption, then the user can choose if they would like to see the written descriptions.

Twitter was reportedly testing the new feature in April this year, but it was only available to a limited number of iPhone users in the US region.

For years, whether subtitles show up or not, your smartphone has been determined by a variety of factors. So, if you have turned your captions off, on your handset’s accessibility settings, or if you are willing to watch a video without sound- so this new feature could be of use.

The Toggle feature could be turned off with the new CC button and is available for both Android and iOS users.

On an official page, the Twitter Support team wrote a post stating: "The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android!"

"Tap the 'CC' button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on," it added.