Truecaller's net sales in Q1 is over 75%: Know more

Truecaller reported an adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 39 per cent. Truecaller for Business has expanded its reach to 36 countries, serving active customers across the globe.

India accounted for 75.5 per cent of the total net sales of Truecaller across revenue streams -- Truecaller for Business, Premium subscriptions and Ads -- in the first quarter of this year, the company said on Thursday.

The average number of active users (MAU) increased by 34.3 million to approximately 350 million monthly active users, out of which 249 million monthly active users are in India alone.

Revenue from Truecaller for Business amounted to $3.3 million. The company said that demand for these services is still very high in India, and the number of connected customers continues to show good growth in the country.

Truecaller for Business' portfolio of accounts has showcased a 57 per cent (year on year) growth, with the strongest interest received from the banking and financial services sector, with brands such as ICICI Prudential, Airtel Payments and Godrej Housing Finance onboarded as new clients during this quarter.

During this quarter, Truecaller for Business has witnessed a 57 per cent year-on-year growth in its portfolio of accounts, with the banking and financial services sector showing the highest level of interest. ICICI Prudential, Airtel Payments, and Godrej Housing Finance are among the new clients that have joined the platform.

Truecaller achieved a significant milestone in its journey in India by opening its largest office space outside Sweden in Bengaluru, during the quarter. Although India remains one of the company's largest markets, it also witnessed a 13 per cent increase in sales growth in the Middle East and Africa and a 1 per cent growth in sales in the rest of the world. In Q1, Truecaller reported an adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million, with an EBITDA margin of 39 per cent. Truecaller for Business has expanded its reach to 36 countries, serving active customers across the globe.

"Truecaller witnessed an exponential growth in ad revenue during this quarter, primarily attributed to the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as the improvements being made to the company's ad-tech platforms," said the company.

