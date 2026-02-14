TRAI to add appeals feature in DND app; revamped MyCall and MySpeed apps coming in March

New Delhi:

Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) plans to introduce an appeals feature in its DND app to allow consumers to escalate complaints that are not satisfactorily addressed by service providers, a top official said on Friday.

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti told reporters that in the future, consumers who are dissatisfied with their telecom operator’s response will be able to file an appeal directly through the app for action by higher authorities.

“In future, we will also incorporate an appeals feature so that a consumer who is not satisfied with the service provider's response can file an appeal through the app itself,” Lahoti said.

However, he did not specify a timeline for the introduction of the appeals feature.

Revamped DND app with multilingual support

While launching the revamped DND and MySpeed apps, Lahoti said the new DND app — designed to report spam calls and SMS — will be available in multiple languages.

He emphasised that multilingual support is crucial for wider adoption, especially in far-flung and rural areas. The updated app will allow users to register complaints in fewer steps, offer improved preference management, and provide more reliable support for dual SIM ports.

The move is expected to help consumers report spam calls and SMS that may have been closed by telecom operators citing incorrect reasons.

Lahoti highlighted the app’s significance, noting that out of 31 lakh unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) complaints received in 2025, 17 lakh — more than half — were reported through TRAI’s DND app.

“You can now know the name of the sender of an SMS header or a particular 1,600 series number from the app itself,” he said.

MyCall app to be rolled out in March

TRAI will also roll out a revamped MyCall app in March. The app will enable consumers to file complaints regarding call quality.

Revamped MySpeed app with 5G testing

TRAI also unveiled a revamped MySpeed app, which will come with multilingual support.

“The revamped app is designed to test speeds obtainable with 5G technology. Besides mobile connectivity, consumers can also test speeds on fixed-line broadband or Wi-Fi,” Lahoti said.

The updated MySpeed app will also feature a web portal that allows users to test internet speed on their laptops.

Additionally, the new app enables testing under real-world usage conditions such as video streaming and web browsing. Since user experience in these activities can be affected by jitter and packet loss, the app will measure these parameters along with speed and latency.

“Besides speed and latency, the new app measures jitter and packet loss as well,” Lahoti said.

