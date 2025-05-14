TRAI's new initiative extends star ratings to buildings for digital connectivity, manual prepared TRAI has established guidelines to enhance digital connectivity within buildings. A manual has been created for this purpose. Users, investors, and service providers will all benefit from these improvements.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has prepared a draft for a star rating system of building for digital connectivity. This forthcoming system is expected to provide star ratings similar to those used for electrical appliances. The ratings will focus on various factors, including the availability of mobile networks, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and the readiness of optical fiber across the country. The draft highlights that a significant portion of data consumption occurs within buildings. High-frequency bands of 4G and 5G networks, which deliver high-speed data, may encounter obstacles due to building walls and materials.

The rating system will enable prospective tenants and buyers to compare properties based on their connectivity rating, ensuring they choose locations with the best digital infrastructure.

The initiative aims to evaluate building performance based on multiple parameters related to digital connectivity. The initiative will help Property Managers (PMs) for creation of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) in their properties. Recently, TRAI issued an order requiring telecom operators to disclose details of their network coverage on their websites and applications as part of Quality of Service Improvements.

The draft created by TRAI is designed to assess digital infrastructure and service quality to enhance digital connectivity. According to the report, Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) will utilise a manual assessment methodology. Additionally, the rating manual will serve as a structured framework designed to ensure a fair, transparent, and standardized approach to assessing digital connectivity under the provisions of the regulation.

TRAI suggests that infrastructure with higher ratings will be more likely to attract users, buyers, or investors, serving as a potential value addition for service providers.

In light of the increasing importance of digital connectivity for the advancement of digitalisation, TRAI has provided stakeholders with a deadline of June 2 to submit their comments on the draft. Counter comments will be accepted until June 9.

