Nothing Phone 3, boasting impressive features, arriving soon; CEO reveales price ahead of launch The price of the Nothing Phone 3 has been revealed ahead of its launch. Nothing is expected to launch this flagship smartphone in the Indian market soon, showcasing many significant upgrades.

New Delhi:

After the successful Nothing Phone (3a) series, the UK-based company Nothing is gearing up to unveil its flagship smartphone in India very soon. This new device will serve as an upgrade from the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in 2023. Last week, the company teased the upcoming launch, and now, CEO Carl Pei has revealed the anticipated price for the Nothing Phone 3. It's set to be positioned at a higher price point than both its predecessors, the Nothing Phone and Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 3 India price

Nothing has shared a screenshot from a podcast featuring CEO Carl Pei on its official X account, where the phone’s price was disclosed. According to this information, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced at around £800, which translates to approximately Rs 90,000. This pricing suggests that Nothing intends to position its flagship model alongside premium offerings from Apple and Samsung. Let’s take a closer look at the potential features of this smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications

Several exciting upgrades are anticipated with the Nothing Phone 3. A notable change includes a redesigned back featuring a circular camera setup, reminiscent of the OnePlus 12. It will also showcase the iconic Glyph interface, which notifies users about calls, messages, and other alerts. The smartphone is expected to sport a stunning 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits.

Under the hood, this device may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely include a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting both 20W wireless fast charging and 50W wired charging.

Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3 is set to feature AI-driven functionalities such as circle-to-search, a smart drawer, voice transcription, and a built-in AI assistant. On the photography front, it may come equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup on the back, while a 32MP front-facing camera will cater to selfies and video calls.

