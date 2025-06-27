TRAI report: Jio dominates in May, here's insights on Airtel, BSNL and Vi's condition TRAI released the data on telecom subscribers for May. In this month, Jio continued to dominate by adding the highest number of 27 lakh new users to its network.

New Delhi:

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI has just released the subscriber data for May, and once again, Jio has made headlines by significantly increasing its user base. Jio's market share has now risen to 40.92 per cent. In contrast, both BSNL and Vi have faced considerable declines. As of May 31 2025, the total number of mobile users in India has climbed to 116.84 crores, up from 116.64 crores in April, marking an increase of 20 lakh new mobile users in just one month. Additionally, the number of broadband users has surpassed 97.48 crores, reflecting a growth of 3.37 per cent, with more than 3 crore new users joining compared to April’s 94.30 crores.

Jio's dominance

Continuing its impressive streak, Reliance Jio has once again topped the charts by adding over 27 lakh new mobile users to its network in May. Jio's total mobile users reached 47.51 crores in May, up from 47.24 crores in April. This boost in user numbers has also led to a rise in Jio's market share to 40.92 percent.

Airtel has also seen a rapid increase in its subscriber base. By May 31, 2025, Airtel's total user count rose to 39.02 crores, up from 38.99 crores in April, with the company adding over 2 lakh new users, expanding its market share to 33.61 percent.

Significant losses for BSNL and Vi

In a stark contrast, both BSNL and Vi have reported declines in their user numbers. BSNL experienced a drop of more than 1.35 lakh users in May, while Vi saw a loss of over 2.74 lakh users. MTNL suffered the most, losing over 4.7 lakh users. Consequently, BSNL's market share has decreased to 7.82 percent, while Vi's and MTNL's market shares stand at 17.61 percent and a mere 0.04 percent, respectively.

In April, Vodafone Idea had 20.47 crore mobile users, but by May, that number fell to 20.44 crore. Similarly, BSNL's user base declined from 9.09 crore in April to 9.07 crore in May. Furthermore, MTNL's subscriber count plummeted from 9.3 lakh to just 4.59 lakh this month.

5G FWA users on the decline

The number of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) users also saw a reduction in May. The total had been 74.99 lakh in April, dropping to 73.95 lakh—a decrease of over 1 lakh users. However, Airtel did gain ground in this area, increasing its 5G FWA user count from 13.57 lakh in April to 15.40 lakh in May. Jio, on the other hand, experienced a considerable setback, with its 5G FWA user numbers falling from 61.41 lakh in April to 58.54 lakh in May.

