Cut your toll costs: NHAI's new app will guides you to cheapest highway route The NHAI has alleviated the concerns of highway drivers by introducing a feature in the NHAI app that allows users to identify the route with the lowest toll tax. Additionally, the annual pass for FASTag is now available on the NHAI website.

New Delhi:

The ongoing stress for highway drivers is about to be alleviated. Soon, you'll be able to access the lowest toll route option through NHAI's Rajyamarg Yatra app. The National Highway Authority of India is set to introduce a toll tax indicator feature to this official app, allowing users to find the route with the lowest toll tax between two cities. This information was shared by a senior NHAI official, according to a PTI report. Launched in 2023, the Highway Yatra app provides users with essential information about various facilities along Indian National Highways. Now, it will also include details about the toll taxes applicable on different routes between two locations. Additionally, the app is designed to highlight highways that offer the lowest toll tax.

Amrit Singh, Chief Product Officer at the Efficient Transportation System of the Indian Highway Management Company (IHMCL), explained that for instance, there are three different routes to travel from Delhi to Lucknow. The app is geared to assist passengers in choosing the best option. Singh mentioned that travelers could take the Delhi-Lucknow journey via the Yamuna Expressway, choose the Ghaziabad-Aligarh-Kanpur route, or travel through the Moradabad-Bareilly-Sitapur route. He also noted that the app would identify the lowest toll route between the two cities.

How can you apply for a yearly FASTag?

NHAI has recently rolled out a FASTag annual pass. Priced at Rs 3,000, this pass allows for 200 toll-free trips on any highway and remains valid for a full year. The implementation of this new FASTag rule is set for August 15, 2025. If you complete the 200 toll-free trips before the pass expires, you'll need to recharge your FASTag again. It’s important to note that this pass is only valid at toll plazas authorized by the National Highway Authority and won’t work at state government toll plazas.

NHAI has featured this annual pass prominently on its website

To apply for the annual pass, users can visit the NHAI website or use the Highway Yatra app. They’ll need to verify details of the active FASTag associated with the vehicle's registration certificate. After that, a one-time payment of Rs 3,000 must be made. Once the verification and payment processes are complete, the annual FASTag pass will be issued.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches new Galaxy smartphone with triple camera, bigger battery for Rs 16,500