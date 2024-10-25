Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in Amazon and Flipkart Diwali sales

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smartphone

Diwali is just around the corner and major discounts on popular smartphones have already been applied during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sales. But to find the right device could be challenging at times. So, to solve your concern, we have come up with several devices which is priced under Rs 15,000, that feature models like the CMF Phone 1, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more.

CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1, is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offering better value during the sale. With bank discounts, buyers could get it for as low as Rs 12,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, this smartphone includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will be running on Nothing OS 2.6 with Android 14, CMF promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for reliable performance.

Infinix Note 40 Pro

Originally priced at Rs 21,999, the Infinix Note 40 Pro is available for an effective Rs 14,999 with bank discounts. It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, and a robust 5,000mAh battery. For photography, the device comes with an enhanced 108MP main camera with OIS, plus a 2MP macro and depth shooter- making this a strong choice for camera lovers.

Poco X6

Listed at Rs 15,999 but available at Rs 14,999 with discounts, the Poco X6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 67W fast charging for its 5100mAh battery. It further comes with a 64MP main shooter and a 16MP front shooter, while dual 5G support and Android 13 ensure future-ready performance.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

The Narzo 70 Turbo is available for an effective Rs 14,998, down from Rs 16,998. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. For photography, it has a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP portrait lens, making it a great option for photography on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy M35

Samsung’s Galaxy M35 is priced at Rs 14,999 but could be bought for Rs 13,749 with additional bank discounts. It comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup- featuring a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it comes with a 13MP front camera, ideal for versatile photo and video needs.

