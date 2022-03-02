Wednesday, March 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Tips to share your live location with someone by using Google Maps

Tips to share your live location with someone by using Google Maps

Here is a tip for how an android user can share the live location through google maps to their contacts.

Saumya Nigam Written by: Saumya Nigam
Noida Published on: March 02, 2022 14:23 IST
Google maps, location
Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK

Google map

Are you someone who prefers sharing location with someone in real-time? An Android device (smartphone/tablet) is capable of sharing the live location of the user with someone who does use Google Maps. This enables the device used to allow users for sharing real-time locations with friends on a temporary basis. 

We bring in to you the tips to set up the live location feature: 

Share your real-time location with others

The user can choose the person who could find their location and how long would one need to share the location through Google Location Sharing.

  • Open the Google Maps app 
  • sign in with your Google account 
  • Click on your profile picture or click on the initial with the coloured Account Circle (if you have not updated your profile image then you will see the initials)
  • Select Location sharing option 
  • Then on the new share section, add your contacts 
  • Now choose the time to share your live location (for how long do you want to share the location with your contact)
  • Tap on the profile of the person with whom you want to share your location
  • If asked about your contacts, allow Google Maps the access to do the needful
  • Tap Share

Now this will let you share your details with the contacts. 

 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News