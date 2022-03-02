Tips to share your live location with someone by using Google Maps

Are you someone who prefers sharing location with someone in real-time? An Android device (smartphone/tablet) is capable of sharing the live location of the user with someone who does use Google Maps. This enables the device used to allow users for sharing real-time locations with friends on a temporary basis.
We bring in to you the tips to set up the live location feature:
Share your real-time location with others
The user can choose the person who could find their location and how long would one need to share the location through Google Location Sharing.
- Open the Google Maps app
- sign in with your Google account
- Click on your profile picture or click on the initial with the coloured Account Circle (if you have not updated your profile image then you will see the initials)
- Select Location sharing option
- Then on the new share section, add your contacts
- Now choose the time to share your live location (for how long do you want to share the location with your contact)
- Tap on the profile of the person with whom you want to share your location
- If asked about your contacts, allow Google Maps the access to do the needful
- Tap Share
Now this will let you share your details with the contacts.