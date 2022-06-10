Tips to hide unwanted posts on your Instagram feed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram feed

Instagram has recently been receiving a variety of updates along with some suggested posts scrolling automatically on the Instagram page.

The suggested posts are those posts which Instagram pushes on your feeds. They are based on the posts you already follow on a regular basis along with other posts where you have commented or your common connections have liked and as per the popularity of the post.

Sometimes you might like the posts and reels which pops-up on your page, but at times they may not interest you at all, and you, at times, would want to break the cycle and turn off the suggestions made by Instagram. Unfortunately, many do struggle to stop the suggested posts and to help you to escape, we bring to you the step-by-step guide to help you hide these posts from your accounts.

Here are steps to help you hide the suggested posts from your Instagram wall:

Open the Instagram

Click on the three dots on the top right corner of the post which you see on the suggested post

The dots will direct you to not see the posts option

Now click on the cross icon

(This will stop the suggested posts in the feed)