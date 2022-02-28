Tips to download videos from Instagram on desktop and Android Device

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: INSTAGRAM INSTAGRAM

Instagram videos and reels have taken a whole new level since TikTok got banned from India. Though the app got blacklisted, the trend of short video took over the nation and video sharing became more common, like sharing images and quotes.

Friends and families started sharing videos with each other on DM (direct messages) and even when it was about uploading the status on WhatsApp and Facebook stories. indeed, people started to explore ways to download short videos in order to upload the same on their social platforms.

But still, many do struggle in figuring out ways to download the videos from Instagram to their devices (laptop or smartphone). So here we come up with a few tips to help you download videos from Instagram to your desktops or laptops or any smart device

Download Instagram video on Desktop

Use VideoHunter to download the video

VideoHunter has a user-friendly interface that might turn you into a video downloading expert. Here are steps to follow:

Copy the URL of the video and paste it to the input box of VideoHunter

Click to ‘Analyze’ which will give you multiple choices to convert the video in a specific format

Choose the output format you prefer and click on ‘Download

Use VideoProc Downloader

Yet another tool that enables the user to download Instagram videos, but it has restrictions- like user cannot download the copyright-protected content and videos that are not owned by you or shared with you, you cannot down them too.

Download the application and once it is installed, the user will have to follow the following steps:

Click the Downloader icon on the app

You will be redirected to the next page. There click on the ‘Add Video’ icon

Users will have to go to Instagram.com and reach out to the video, that the user is willing to download

Right-click on the 3-dots and select ‘Copy link’

Paste the link back into VideoProc and then click on ‘Analyze’

Finally, the user will have to click on the ‘Download Now’ option to download the chosen video

Download Instagram Video on Android

Get Instagram videos from the app cache

Very firstly, we need to watch the video which we need to download. Once the video is watched, whatever part the user is willing to download will be downloaded.

Hence, the only catch is that one has to watch the entire video in order to download the whole video.

Now how to extract the video?

Users will have to open File manager on the android device and click on the data option and then select com.Instagram.android. You will find the video under the cache option, where the user will find all the videos which have been viewed on the device.

Android-data-com.instagram.android-cache-videos

Users will also find a .clean extension which could be tapped to select a video option to play them.

If the user wants to convert the videos to an audio format, then simply rename them and change the .clean extension to ‘.mp4’.

Third-party Application

Another method to download the video on your android device is by downloading a third party application, which is considerably more reliable than any other mode, and certainly does not force you to view the entire video.

The third-party app will be free and also the advertisements are also not much annoying.

Let’s learn to use the third party app: