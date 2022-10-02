Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
TikTok to launch live shopping in the USA: All you need to know

TikTok has been reportedly working to incorporate a new feature for the USA market which will enable the users to do live shopping in the region. The new feature will be launched in association with TalkShopLive, a a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 02, 2022 20:17 IST
TikTok
Image Source : FREEPIK TikTok

TikTok, a leading Chinese short-form video app has been reportedly planning to launch a new feature on the platform, for the USA market where the users could get a live shopping feature in the market.

 Asper the report in the Financial Times, the short format video platform has been looking to join TalkShopLive for launching the live shopping feature in the US market.

A live shopping platform TalkShopLive is based in Los Angeles and it is being used by Microsoft's MSN and Walmart for shopping livestreams.

As per the report, TikTok could leverage TalkShopLive's technology, enabling the creators to host live shopping sessions on the platform.

The company may launch the live shopping feature during this festive season.

In an official statement, TikTok said that it is "constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world".

The Chinese short-form video app has continued its reign as the top-grossing non-game app worldwide across the App Store and Google Play combined in the third quarter of this year.

TikTok saw approximately $914.4 million in consumer spending this quarter, bringing its lifetime total to roughly $6.3 billion, according to a Sensor Tower report.

"TikTok was the No. 1 revenue-generating non-game app on the App Store, while on Google Play it came second to Google One, which maintained its No. 1 spot with a little more than $330 million," it added.

 

