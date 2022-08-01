TikTok Music app set to challenge Spotify and Apple: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TikTok

TikTok Music App: TikTok has certainly been a great consideration when it comes to music discovery in the entertainment and social media trends. The platform is certainly a viral trend-setting place where people from many continents could share their talent easily.

And this is not a surprise that after a global success and viral video trendsetter, the short format video platform has launched a music streaming app of its own. Also, patent filings have been uncovered by the Insider which further suggests that TikTok has been working on the platform.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company further filed a trademark application with the Trademark Office for “TikTok Music” in May along with the US Patent.

As per the filing, the service would enable the users to purchase, share, play and download music. It would also enable the users to create, share, and recommend the playlists, or comment on music, and as live stream audio and video. ByteDance reportedly filed for a “TikTok Music” trademark in Australia last November 2021.

ByteDance further experienced music streaming in 2020, when they launched a music streaming app named ‘Resso’. The app was launched in India, Indonesia and Brazil. The Resso app has very similar features which were described in the “TikTok Music” filing, like the feature of having the ability to create new playlists, interact with the app’s community and share songs on social media.

ByteDance has further used the TikTok platform to bring the existing users to Resso.

As per The Verge, the TikTok app (Brazil) further comes with a touch button which redirects the users to the Resso app- enabling the user to hear the full version of a song which they have been listening to or are interested in.

Although it is unclear if ByteDance is planning on developing a music streaming app which will be based on the Resso framework. Also, there is a lot of speculation if the company will come up with something else entirely. Alike TikTok which had a huge impact on the way social media sites operate, it is possibly the music streaming app which will ties-ins with TikTok and could change the music streaming industry.

Latest Technology News