Thomson offers exciting deals and discounts on its range of Smart TVs and Washing Machines

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Saving Day

THOMSON is offering a number of offers and discounts during the last day of Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale on its range of Smart TVs and Washing Machines. The sale is ending today and below are the offers that Thomson has been offering to the Indian customers:

24-inch 24TM2490 at Rs 6,999

32-inch PATH011 at Rs 10,999

43-inch PATH4545BL at Rs 21,999

55-inch OATH PRO 0101 at Rs 34,999

Below is the list of offers on smart TVs from the brand at Flipkart:

Image Source : INDIA TVTHOMSON Smart TV Price

THOMSON is also offering big discounts on fully automatic top loading and front loading washing machines at Rs 11,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. below is the list for your kind reference, which could be bought today from Flipkart:

Image Source : INDIA TVTHOMSON Washing Machine price on Flipkart

Additional Discounts:

During the sale, the ICICI and Kotak Mahindra bank customers will be able to avail further 10% discount on their debit card, credit card and EMI transactions.

Thomson has been making news by entering into consumer goods segment and recently the French consumer electronics brand forayed into the small home appliances segment and launched Juice mixers, Sandwich makers, Electric cookers, Geysers, room heaters, dry and steam irons and more. All the products are exclusively available on Flipkart.

Latest Technology News