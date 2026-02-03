This Samsung Galaxy S24 Series smartphone gets Rs 34,000 price cut: Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S24 is now available at a massive discount during Flipkart’s Galaxy Days sale, with prices dropping to Rs 40,849 including bank offers for a limited time.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s premium smartphone, the Galaxy S24, is now available at a significantly discounted price on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is currently hosting its Galaxy Days sale, which will run from February 3 to February 5, 2026.

The sale offers discounts across a wide range of Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables.

For buyers looking to upgrade to a flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has received a massive price cut of up to Rs 34,150. Samsung launched this premium device ahead of Diwali last year, featuring a flagship processor and a high-end camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S24 offers on Flipkart

The Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 74,999, while the top variant is listed at Rs 79,999.

During the ongoing Flipkart Galaxy Days sale, the smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 42,999. Buyers can also avail an additional Rs 2,150 discount using an SBI credit card on Flipkart, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 40,849.

Samsung Galaxy S24 display and performance

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers up to 256GB of internal storage.

Battery and charging support

The Galaxy S24 packs a 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W wired charging and also offers wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S24 camera setup

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, along with a 10MP and a 12MP camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera.

Software and Galaxy AI features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14. It also comes with Galaxy AI features, enhancing the overall user experience.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series launch date leaks: Unpacked Event tipped for February 25