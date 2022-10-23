These older iPhone variants will not support WhatsApp after Oct 24: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY iPhone

If you are an iPhone user and using some older variant- then there is bad news at the edge. It has been reported that in the coming days, if you are using an older variant of iPhone (with older iOS), then WhatsApp might not work on the platform. Hence, an immediate upgrade latest version of iOS, if you are willing to have access to the instant messaging platform.

What will happen if you do not update your iOS?

If you are not willing to update your iOS device, then you might lose access to WhatsApp- or else the consequences will be- the instant messaging app will soon stop working on the outdated iPhones from Diwali onwards.

As per the recent update from Apple, the iPhone devices running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24. The instant messaging platform has already started to notify its iPhone users about the move.

How to continue using WhatsApp on your iPhone?

It is simple, you will have to update the iOS device you own, to have access. As per WhatsApp's Help Center page, iOS 12 and above will only be supporting the app, and it was noticed, that there were not many iPhones which were running on the iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions.

Apple iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C will be able to use the application after updating both iOS and WhatsApp, both. But if you are using the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S- the app will not support the device, and certainly, you will have to update the device for sure.

The latest WhatsApp updates do not support the older OS version and devices.

What about Android OS for WhatsApp?

For Android devices, the latest WhatsApp will be supporting Android 4.1 and above version- to continue using the app on their devices.

How to update your iPhone

If your iPhone is not set for auto-update, here is how you can update to the newest version of iOS: Here are the steps to follow:

Go to Settings

Tap on General

Then tap Software Update and you will be done

