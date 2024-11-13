THESE geyser hacks will reduce your electricity costs by 50 percent

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Electric geyser

As winter sets in, appliances like geysers and room heaters become essential. However, if your geyser isn't functioning properly, it might pose a risk of an electric short circuit. Moreover, you might notice a significant spike in your electricity bill. If you rely on an electric geyser during the colder months, it's important to keep a few things in mind. Regular servicing before use is crucial.

Typically, geysers sit idle from the start of summer, which means they can remain unused for an extended period. This inactivity can lead to damage in the internal components. Particularly, the maintenance of the heating element within the geyser is vital. This element, responsible for warming the water, can rust over time when the geyser is not in use, resulting in increased electricity consumption.

In addition, if there's an issue with the heating element, the geyser will struggle to heat the water efficiently. Therefore, it’s wise to have your geyser serviced before you start using it again. No matter which brand of electric geyser you have, ensure that you get maintenance done at the official service centre for that brand. A proper servicing will clean both the element and the geyser tank.

Here are some tips to keep in mind while using your geyser:

Always use soft water in the geyser, as hard water can lead to quicker wear and tear.

Avoid switching on the geyser when it's empty. Doing so could cause serious damage, including a burst geyser.

Opt for a geyser with an automatic cut-off feature. This will help save on electricity costs, as the geyser will turn off automatically once the water is heated.

Regularly check the geyser's valve to prevent leaks, which can result in short circuits and potential electric shocks.

Heat the water to an optimal temperature. Overheating can lead to problems in the water pipeline.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure your geyser operates safely and efficiently throughout the winter.

