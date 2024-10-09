Tecno Spark 30C 5G priced below Rs 10,000, launched in India with NFC, 48MP camera, more

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark 30C

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark series in India. The newly launched Tecno Spark 30C 5G features a 48MP main camera and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Some of the other key highlights of the smartphone include an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance, Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speakers and NFC connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging, and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Tecno Spark 30C 5G smartphone.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is available in three colours: Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB version in India. It can be purchased through Flipkart and select retail outlets. Additionally, it comes with a complimentary Transformers skin in the box.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G specifications

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The RAM is expandable by an additional 4GB, and the storage can virtually be increased to up to 1TB using a microSD card. The phone comes with Android 14-based HiOS 14.

It features a 6.67-inch HD LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1,600 pixel resolution.

In terms of the camera, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a 48-megapixel Sony rear camera sensor with an LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also boasts Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers and an infrared sensor.

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, it has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and weighs 189.2g.

