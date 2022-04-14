Tata Neu becomes one of the most downloaded apps in India

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PLAY STORE Tata Neu

Tata Group has recently added the new ‘Tata Neu’ super app, offering a number of services including UPI payments, shopping, hotel booking, flight booking etc. And as per a recent analysis, this app is a hit among customers across the nation. Just in a matter of a week, the app received 1,000,000+ downloads on Google Play Store, hence it has already taken the space on the list of most downloaded apps so far.

Just after the day of launch, the app has gained enough popularity across the country and by April 11, the app jumped to the second spot, just a step behind Meesho, the social e-commerce app which has stood on the top of the chart for weeks, as per the reports.

Initially, the Neu app was only accessible to the Tata employees across the country but the company started its first advertisement of the super app publicly for the first time during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The app is now available for everyone.

The Tata Neu app will be rewarding customers on every transaction. With each transaction, the user will be rewarded with NeuCoins. 1 NeuCoins will be equal to Re 1 and users could redeem those NeuConis for redeeming any service in the near future, as per the convenience.



