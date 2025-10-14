Sundar Pichai shares Google's USD 15 billion Vizag AI hub plans with PM Modi, hails 'landmark development' The 1-gigawatt data center campus, a new addition to Alphabet Inc.'s portfolio, is slated for the port city of Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi:

Google announced Tuesday it plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years in establishing an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in the port city of Visakhapatnam. A senior company official confirmed this is one of Google's biggest-ever investment commitments in India.

AI hub infrastructure

Speaking at a New Delhi event, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian emphasised the scale of the commitment, stating the company would build a 1-gigawatt (GW) data center campus in the city.

Kurian said the new AI hub would integrate AI infrastructure, new data center capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded optical fiber network. He specifically noted, "It’s the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the U.S".

CEO's endorsement and strategic vision

Shortly after the announcement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared on X that he had spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pichai used the call to detail the company’s plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, describing it as a "landmark development".

Pichai informed that this hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. He asserted that this investment will "bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country".

Impact of investment on Andhra Pradesh

The deal between Google and the Andhra Pradesh government is the anchor project for the AI City Vizag initiative. This initiative, centered on the new 1 GW hyperscale data center campus, is expected to include clean energy integration, support for local innovation ecosystems, and the creation of up to 1.8 lakh (180,000) jobs. This project strategically positions Visakhapatnam as a cornerstone of India’s AI-powered future.

