Stop Instagram photos from appearing on Google Search: Update your settings today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram

Instagram, is one of the popular photo and video-sharing platforms which is popular enough between students and younger people. Many users who have public accounts might not realise but their photos and videos could be seen in Google Search results. But this could be saved, if you prioritise your privacy and want to prevent this, you can do that by making slight changes under settings.

Privacy at risk for public accounts

Instagram public accounts allow your shared content to be indexed on search engines like Google. This can expose personal moments to a larger audience than intended, potentially risking misuse or fraud.

How to prevent your content from appearing in search results

Instagram offers a built-in feature to control this. By following simple steps, you can ensure your photos and videos remain private.

Steps to disable Search Engine Visibility

Open Your Instagram App Log in to your account and navigate to your profile page. Access Account Settings Tap the three-dot menu (or hamburger icon) in the top corner of your profile screen. Go to Privacy Settings Select the Account Privacy option from the list of settings. Disable Search Engine Visibility

Locate the toggle for Allow Public Photos and Videos to Appear in Search Engine Results. Disable this option to prevent your content from being indexed by Google.

Prioritise your safety

With growing concerns over online scams and privacy breaches, this small change can safeguard your data. Update your settings today to keep your Instagram moments private and secure.

ALSO READ: Google brings AI-powered call and app spam detection tool for users to rival Truecaller

This tool is capable of tracking suspicious calls in real time by using on-device machine learning capabilities. Users will further see a label like ‘Likely scam – Suspicious activity detected’ and they could either end the call or mark it as safe.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out redesigned Communities Tab for enhanced user experience

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom has introduced a revamped interface for its Communities tab, which aims at simplifying navigation and improvizing usability. The update further focuses on making it easier for the users to access Communities and their associated group chats.