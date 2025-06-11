Starlink to launch its services in India within two months, with monthly plans starting at Rs 3,000: Sources Starlink users will be required to pay a one-time device fee of Rs 33,000. These prices are consistent with those already charged in neighboring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, is set to commence operations in India within the next two months following the recent approval of its license, according to sources. The company has established its pricing structure for the Indian market, with the cost of the necessary satellite dish device estimated at approximately Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to evaluate the service before committing to regular monthly payments.

The satellite internet service is anticipated to have a significant impact on connectivity in India's remote and underserved regions, where the establishment of traditional broadband infrastructure has proven challenging. Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite constellation aims to provide high-speed internet access to locations that have previously been unreachable by conventional terrestrial networks.

The pricing structure appears to align with Starlink's regional strategy, as the device costs are consistent with those in neighboring countries. In Bangladesh, the Starlink device is priced at Rs 33,000, while Bhutan also maintains the same price point for the equipment.

Industry experts indicate that Starlink's entry into the Indian market could heighten competition within the country's telecommunications sector and offer essential connectivity solutions for rural areas, educational institutions, and businesses located in remote areas.

The company's imminent launch coincides with India's ongoing efforts to promote digital inclusion and enhance internet connectivity throughout its vast geographical landscape, particularly in regions where traditional internet service providers have struggled to deliver reliable networks.

Meanwhile, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) has contacted the telecom department to share their worries about suggestions made by TRAI regarding satellite communications. They believe that these suggestions are based on wrong ideas, resulting in unfairly low fees for satellite services when compared to traditional land-based networks.

ALSO READ: Nothing announces 'Now or Nothing' sale with hefty discount across product categories

Inputs from ANI