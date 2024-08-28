Social media platform X suffers global outage, Downdetector shows

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS X (Twitter) down

The social networking platform X is currently experiencing a global service outage, prompting numerous user complaints. Despite this widespread issue, the company has yet to provide any official information about the situation. Downdetector, which monitors outages by gathering status reports from various sources, including users, indicated that over 700 people reported outages in India around 9 am (IST). Users in the U.S. reported over 36,500 issues with social media platform X during the peak of the outage on Tuesday. Additionally, there were over 3,300 reports of outages in Canada and 1,600 reports in the UK as of 11:20 PM ET, as shown by Downdetector.

Many internet users have complained about X service being suspended and not being able to access the app. This is not the first time that the microblogging platform has faced a global outage. Earlier in August, X's services were down for some time. Users were unable to access their posts on the app. Memes about X started being shared on social media as soon as the news of the outage broke.

During the global outage, users accessing X were receiving warnings of "Something Went Wrong" and "Try Reloading." Although X's services were interrupted for some time, the app later started working as usual. Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion and implemented significant changes, including rebranding Twitter.

meanwhile, on August 13, the highly-anticipated interview between former US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk was delayed due to technical issues. The interview was supposed to take place on the social media platform X, which is owned by Musk. Musk mentioned in a post on X, 18 minutes after the scheduled start time of 8 p.m. US Eastern Time (5:30 AM IST), that there appeared to be a massive DDoS attack on X. He reassured the audience that they were working on resolving the issue, and in the worst-case scenario, they would proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.

