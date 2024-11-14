Snapchat enhances Family Center with Live Location Sharing and Travel Notifications

Follow us on Image Source : SNAP Live Location Sharing

Snapchat's Snap Map, one of the popular mobile maps with more than 350 million users worldwide, is evolving to further enhance Family Center. The safety feature will soon include new location-sharing tools that make it simpler for families to stay connected and informed about each other's whereabouts. These features will enable parents and caregivers to request live location sharing, track travel to specific locations, and receive travel notifications.

Easy location sharing through the family centre

With the latest update, parents will be able to easily request a live location update from their teens directly within the Family Center, by creating a seamless way for families to keep each other informed. This feature will work both ways, as parents can also share their location with their teens, ensuring that family members are aware of each other's location at any given time.

Greater control over Location Sharing

Family Center’s privacy controls are also being expanded. Parents will now be able to see which friends their teen has chosen to share their location with, encouraging open discussions about safe and comfortable sharing choices. These options empower families to tailor location-sharing settings that suit their individual needs.

Travel Notifications for extra peace of mind

To provide families with added reassurance, Snapchat will soon allow users to set up travel notifications to and from specific locations like home, school, or extracurricular activities. Parents will receive alerts when their teen departs or arrives at these locations, adding an extra layer of awareness for daily routines and evening outings.

New safety reminders

Location sharing on Snapchat remains off by default, and users can only share their location with people they have accepted as friends. To ensure users are mindful of their settings, Snapchat is adding in-app reminders for those who share their location widely. These reminders prompt users to consider their settings when adding new friends, especially those outside their real-world circle.

