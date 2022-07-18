Snapchat brings chat and video calling feature for desktop users: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPCHAT Snapchat

Snapchat has announced to bring features like chatting and video calling for it's desktop version. The eature has been ntroduced for the first time on the platfrom.

Snapchat for Web is a new way for "our community to stay connected through our camera when they're at their computers," the company stated in an official statement.

The web platform will be available exclusively for Snapchat Plus subscribers in the USA, the UK and Canada; along with the Snapchatters across New Zealand and Australia.

"We can't wait to bring it to our entire global community soon," said the platform that has nearly 332 million users.

Snapchat for Web will only be compatible with Google's Chrome browser and not Apple's Safari at the launch.

"With more than 100 million Snapchatters using our voice and video calling each month on average, we're excited to offer a new way for our community to keep conversations going on their computers," said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.

Snapchat for Web includes top messaging features like Chat Reactions and Chat Reply, along with Lenses which will roll out soon.

The social media platform Snapchat last month announced that its Snapchat Plus, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Snapchat will expand the Plus feature to more countries over time.

Inputs from IANS