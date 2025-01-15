Smart TVs available at Rs 5,999 onwards during Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Know the best offers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smart TV

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is live from January 13 to January 19, and it is offering massive discounts on a number of electronics, including smart TVs, smartphones and mobile accessories. Along with discounts, shoppers can further redeem additional savings with bank offers and instant discounts of up to 10 per cent on electronic purchases.

Here we have brought in 6 budget-friendly smart TVs for your home, which could be bought for as low as Rs 5,999.

Smart TVs starting at Rs 5,999

Shoppers can grab smart TVs at an unbeatable price of Rs 5,999 during the Flipkart sale. Brands like Thomson and Blaupunkt are available in 24-inch at this price tag. These models were originally launched at Rs 6,499 but during the sale tenure, they will now be available at Rs 500 less in the current sale.

Best deals on bigger screens

43-inch Smart TV: Available for Rs 16,999, down from its launch price of Rs 17,499.

43-inch QLED TV: Priced at Rs 20,999, offering a discount of Rs 1,000 from the original Rs 21,999.

50-inch QLED TV: Grab this premium TV for Rs 26,499, reduced by Rs 1,500 from its original price of Rs 27,999.

55-inch QLED TV: At Rs 31,999, this large-screen model is priced to impress.

Big-screen smart TVs

75-inch QLED Smart TV: Available at Rs 71,999, saving Rs 3,000 from its Rs 74,999 launch price.

65-inch QLED Smart TV: Priced at Rs 43,999, down Rs 2,000 from its original Rs 45,999.

Bank discounts and offers

In addition to these deals, Flipkart is further offering instant discounts of up to 10 per cent on specific bank cards and other attractive offers to sweeten the deal further.

Do not miss out on this opportunity to upgrade your entertainment setup with top-quality smart TVs at unbeatable prices.

