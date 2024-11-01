Friday, November 01, 2024
     
Scammers steal Rs 2,140 crore in 10 months using 'Fake Digital Arrests': MHA report

MHA Cyber Wing, i4C has issued a warning regarding a surge in 'Digital Arrest' scams, where scammers have been stealing around Rs 2,140 crore from victims in India within in the first 10 months of the year.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: November 01, 2024 13:15 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Digital arrest cybercrime

Cyber Fraud on the rise in 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Cyber Wing, i4C, has issued a warning regarding a surge in 'Digital Arrest' scams this year (2024). As per the report, scammers have already stolen around Rs 2,140 crore from victims in India within the first 10 months of the year, with averaging over Rs 214 crore lost every month. These scammers have been posing as officials from top Indian agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Police, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deceive people into transferring money.

International Call Centers Linked to Digital Arrest Scams

The MHA report points to Southeast Asian countries—including Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand—as the primary bases for these operations. Scam centres operate from call centres, often located in Chinese-owned casinos in Cambodia, where cyber slavery is also a concern. Though the core of the operation lies abroad, about 30-40% of these fraudulent activities are traced back to India, where local centres are actively involved.

Over 92,000 Cases Reported So Far

Since January (2024), over 92,334 digital arrest scams have been reported to the MHA Cyber Wing. Victims are often deceived into believing that they are going to face severe consequences unless they immediately transfer funds. In response to this, MHA has advised anyone who suspects they may have fallen prey to these scams to report incidents directly to the i4C Cyber Wing through the emergency helpline, 1930. The MHA emphasizes prompt reporting to maximize the chances of recovering stolen funds and preventing further losses.

ALSO READ: Indians lose Rs 120 crore to Digital Arrest Scams in early 2024: Govt data reveals shocking trend

In a shocking revelation, it was stated that India lost almost Rs 120.3 crore in a ‘digital arrest’ scam between January to April 2024. The news surfaced from the government data where it was stated that the rising threat of cybercrime was highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 115th episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 27.

ALSO READ: No more OTPs after November 1? Telecom companies working towards online safety

