State Bank of India, has been receiving multiple complaints regarding the bank server not responding. Many services like net banking, UPI payments, official SBI app (YONO) are not responding.

Several users raised their concerns on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Also, Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website posted that "User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST."

SBI server down- Customers complained about UPI, net banking not working

