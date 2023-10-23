Samsung unveils latest Galaxy Tab A9 series: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9 series

Samsung has announced its new Galaxy Tab A9 series and has unleashed Tab A9 and Tab A9+ in the Indian market. The devices will be available in two sizes- an 8.7-inch display and an 11-inch display. The new tablets will be available in three colour variants- Silver, Navy and Graphite colour- starting from October 23 onwards.

Galaxy Tab A9: Specifications

RAM and Storage

Both models offer two storage configurations - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Camera

The Tab A9 features an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera, while the Tab A9+ comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Battery

The Tab A9 is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ features a larger 7,040mAh battery for extended usage.

Display

In terms of display refresh rates, the Tab A9 offers up to 60Hz, while the Tab A9+ takes it a step further with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, perfect for lag-free gaming and smooth scrolling.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ takes the tablet experience to a new level with a 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for seamless gaming and scrolling.

Speakers

It also provides an immersive sound experience with Quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos.

More features

Both tablets come with sleek unibody designs and soft-textured back covers for a comfortable grip. The Tab A9+ introduces PC-level multitasking with Samsung DeX, offering a multi-active window for users to enjoy up to three split screens, maximizing productivity.

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series

Screen Recorder

The new series includes a 'Screen Recorder' feature that allows users to record their screens, making it convenient for reference purposes. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 series aims to cater to a broad spectrum of user needs with its diverse features, display sizes, and performance capabilities.

Display size

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab A9 series in India, which includes two sizes: one with an 8.7-inch display and another with an 11-inch display.

Battery

The Tab A9 is powered by a 5,100mAh battery, while the Tab A9+ has a larger 7,040mAh battery.

Grip

Both tablets feature unibody designs with soft-textured back covers for enhanced grip.

Multitasking capabilities

The Tab A9+ introduces PC-level multitasking through Samsung DeX, enabling users to enjoy up to three split screens for enhanced productivity.

ALSO READ: Instagram's sticker creation feature lets you personalize your content with customized photo stickers

Latest Technology News