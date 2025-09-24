Samsung unveils 'AI Home,' a connected ecosystem of smart devices Samsung AI is a system of home appliances that utilizes artificial intelligence. It understands and adapts to users' needs, learning from their behavior and environmental cues to provide greater convenience.

Samsung has launched 'AI Home,' a new concept that creates a connected and intuitive living space by integrating intelligence across appliances, devices, and services. Unveiled at its flagship store in Mumbai, the launch builds on the company's vision of a shared intelligence ecosystem.

Samsung's AI Home brings together its advancements in artificial intelligence and its extensive device portfolio, all protected by strong security and privacy safeguards.

What is Samsung's AI Home

For users, this means a smart system that automatically understands and adapts to their needs. For example, lights could turn on when you arrive, your air conditioner might adjust for a good night's sleep, or your washing machine could recommend the perfect cycle.

The system is designed for "ambient intelligence," continuously learning from user behavior and environmental cues to offer greater convenience and energy savings.

"At Samsung, we are not just imagining the future of AI; with the integration of Galaxy AI, Vision AI and Bespoke AI through our SmartThings ecosystem, we're building it into people's daily lives," said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

He added that India is central to this journey, with three R&D centers in the country shaping AI innovations for the global market.

