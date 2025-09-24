What is SIM farm like one found near the UN, and how does it threaten telecom networks? The US Secret Service has discovered massive SIM farms across New York that can be used to disrupt telecom services. Here’s how they work.

New Delhi:

The U.S. Secret Service has been quietly dismantling a massive network of "SIM farms" across the New York area, just as world leaders gather for meetings at the United Nations. Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Secret Service's New York field office, confirmed that agents found multiple sites with servers and stacked SIM cards. Over 100,000 of these cards were already active. While the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, McCool described the operation as a "well-funded, highly organised enterprise" and suspects it may be run by nation-state actors.

Officials warned of the potential havoc the network could have caused. McCool compared its possible impact to the cellular blackouts that followed the September 11 attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing, when networks became overwhelmed and collapsed.

What are SIM Farms and how do they work?

SIM farms are hardware devices that can hold hundreds or even thousands of SIM cards from different mobile operators. They use Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to send and receive bulk messages and calls.

While this technology was initially developed for legitimate uses, like low-cost international calling, it has become a key tool for organised fraud, enabling mass phishing texts and scam calls.

"Scams have become so sophisticated now," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Phishing emails, texts, and spoofing caller ID—all of this technology gives scammers that edge".

In this specific case, the devices were concentrated within 35 miles of the UN building. According to McCool, forensic analysis suggests the system could have been used to send encrypted messages to organised crime groups, cartels, and terrorist organisations.

MobileX, the producer of some of the recovered SIM cards, stated they are cooperating with authorities. "Like all wireless providers, we occasionally see bad actors attempt to misuse our services," said CEO Peter Adderton.

The broader threat to telecom networks

Anthony J. Ferrante, a global cybersecurity expert at FTI, said the photos of the setup show a "very sophisticated and established" SIM farm. He explained that a network of this scale could be used for numerous illegal activities, including overwhelming cellular networks with millions of calls in a matter of minutes.

"If you can imagine that type of magnitude on cellular networks, it would just overwhelm them and cause them to shut down," Ferrante said.

Given the proximity to the United Nations, Ferrante also noted the possibility of surveillance operations. "Potentially that equipment could be used to either intercept communications, eavesdrop on communications, or actually clone devices," he added.

Ferrante, who previously served at the White House and the FBI, emphasised that the sheer scale of the operation proves how "simple tools can pose real risks to critical infrastructure".

"The masterminds could have set this up a long time ago and be operating from thousands of miles away," he said. "It's a stark reminder of how deeply interconnected our world has become, where local vulnerabilities can be exploited globally".

