Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Samsung switches to Google Messages on Galaxy phones in the US

As per the information, Samsung Messages will not be pre-installed on any Galaxy devices anymore, and the devices will now operate Google Messages instead.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 11:22 IST
samsung, samsung messages, galaxy phone, tech news
Image Source : FILE Samsung switches to Google Messages on Galaxy phones in the US

Samsung has officially declared that it will no longer launch its devices with the pre-install Samsung Messages app. The move has been implemented for the United States markets, encouraging the users for opting Google Messages instead. This move is part of a gradual shift which started with the Galaxy S22 series which was launched in 2022, aligning with Google's push for Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Why to phase out Samsung Messages in the US?

The Samsung Messages app has been a mainstay on Galaxy smartphones for years. However, Samsung began to phase it out when they launched the Galaxy S22 series in 2022. Although, Samsung Messages supports RCS, Google Messages which offers better integration and features for this messaging standard. 

In 2022, Samsung made Google Messages the default SMS/RCS app on Galaxy devices, while still pre-installing its app as an alternative option for users.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: New changes

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung will no longer release the pre-install Samsung Messages on its devices and will be supporting Google Messages accordingly. This change was reportedly confirmed by a notice to the users, as observed by Max Weinbach. 

The notice, found in the Samsung Members app, which further states: 

"Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded. Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun."

What will be the global impact? Unclear

With the new announcement (US specific), It is still unclear if the implementation will be rolled out globally. 

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (US models) does not have Samsung Messages installed, but the European and Canadian devices still have the app preinstalled (reportedly), as per Mishaal Rahman’s statement. 

Samsung Messages: Availability

Samsung Messages will not be pre-installed on the Galaxy devices, but it will be available for download via the Galaxy Store. However, some features will be excluded.

Furthermore, Samsung will begin shipping its new foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, starting from July 24 (2024).

ALSO READ: Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC technology: What is it and how does it work?

