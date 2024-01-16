Samsung S24 series to launch on January 17 with AI features and more | Details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung S24 series to launch on January 17 with AI features and more

Samsung's Unpacked 2024 event has been scheduled for January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The company is expected to unveil the next-gen Galaxy S24 series. The event will be broadcast live on the official websites of the company like - Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 11:30 pm IST.

Major highlights of the upcoming flagship series

Galaxy AI

Samsung has hinted at a significant focus on 'Galaxy AI' which will be witnessed at the event. The company has been emphasising deep AI integration, which is particularly after introducing the Gauss AI language model in November 2023.

Rumoured AI features:

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S24 series will boast AI-powered features like AI wallpapers, a Magic Editor-like photo enhancement tool, real-time phone call translation and AI-driven zoom functionality. The keyboard further expects to offer diverse voice tones and further note-taking abilities with AI.

Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S24 series will include three models:

The standard Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Premium Galaxy S24 Ultra

Reports further indicate that the premium handsets will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset for other countries.

Display details

All three models are expected to feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on their displays. The rumoured colour options include:

Onyx Black

Cobalt Violet

Marble Gray

Amber Yellow

Talking about the display, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x FHD display, a 50-megapixel main camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display, which is expected to have a similar camera system, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and 4,900mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a Titanium body, a 200MP main shooter, a 10x quad telephoto camera, 100x Space Zoom, a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. The device also features a S Pen support.

Software Update

Samsung is said to offer an impressive 7 years of software and OS updates for the Galaxy S24 series, which aligns with the brand's commitment to extended software support.

Expected Price

Though there has been no information so far the base Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models are estimated to be priced between Rs 1,04,999 to Rs 1,05,999 and Rs 1,34,999 to Rs 1,35,999, respectively.

Pre-Reservations and VIPPASS:

As per the sources, the pre-reservations for the Galaxy S24 series have commenced, offering the buyers a chance to secure early access via the 'Next Galaxy VIPPASS' for Rs 1,999. The VIP PASS further includes exclusive benefits like rewards, attractive exchange rates and a chance to grab a special edition Galaxy S24.

But all the information mentioned above is based on the leaks and all the details will be unleashed tomorrow.

